Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Make Free Agency Splash, Sign Anthony Santander
The Philadelphia Phillies have been conspicuously quiet this far during the MLB offseason.
There have been a lot of rumors swirling around the potential moves they could make, but to this point, nothing major has been done.
The team wasn’t involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and the only move they made during the Winter Meetings was signing reliever Jordan Romano.
Agent Scott Boras has hinted that something big could be brewing, as the Phillies are not one to sit out of things very long.
But, what move could be on the horizon?
They have made All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm available in trade talks and would love to ship out Nick Castellanos and the money remaining on his contract. Getting some pitching in return for them would be an ideal outcome for the franchise.
Money-saving moves would only make sense for Philadelphia if they had something else planned to follow it up.
Maybe a free agent splash, such as Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros to replace Bohm if he is moved?
Over at ESPN, David Schoenfield has shared some fresh predictions for free agents remaining on the market. While the Phillies aren’t predicted to land Bregman, the MLB expert does expect them to make a splash.
He has predicted they will sign Baltimore Orioles All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander to a deal as a backup plan to the two-time All-Star third baseman.
“The Phillies are going to do something -- as they should, with a veteran, win-now roster that fell disappointingly short in the playoffs the past two seasons. Santander deepens a lineup that, while not necessarily short on power, hit fewer home runs than the Mets and Atlanta Braves in 2024.”
He is hitting the market at the perfect time, coming off a career year.
Santander blasted 44 homers and knocked in 102 runs, both career highs. With at least 28 home runs in three consecutive campaigns, he is a legitimate source of power that Philadelphia could use more of.
Schoenfield has shared a projection of three years and $69 million for the contract that the powerful switch-hitter will land.
There would be some real risks adding him to the roster as currently constructed.
While he would deepen their lineup, he doesn’t offer much as a defender, which is the same conundrum they currently have with Castellanos in right field.
Santander's power would certainly play in Philadelphia, and that would be worth the price tag alone, but with the designated hitter spot occupied mostly by Kyle Schwarber, it is hard to envision another negative defender being added to the mix without Castellanos being moved.