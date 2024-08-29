Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To ‘Circle Back’ on Deadline Target in Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies' trade deadline additions haven't played as well as many hoped. Unfortunately, Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office can't go back and fix that.
They could look to add players who get released before the postseason, but there isn't nearly as much talent on that market as there was during the trade deadline.
Nonetheless, the Phillies have enough to win a World Series. They've started to play better again over the past few games, which is a promising sign.
The stretch they had throughout the past few months was disappointing, but if they get going into October, they'll be the team to beat in the playoffs.
Whether they win a World Series or not, it feels safe to say that Philadelphia will be aggressive in the offseason. Dombrowski has always tried to improve the team, so that shouldn't be different this time.
One potential player they could trade for is Garrett Crochet, who they were interested in about a month ago. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly again linked them to the Chicago White Sox ace.
Kelly alluded to the report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who reported that the Phillies made an offer for the left-hander during the deadline.
"In the final 24 hours, both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies made offers for Crochet that the Chicago White Sox considered attractive, according to sources briefed on the discussions. And in the final hour, the Dodgers were still talking to the White Sox about a possible deal."
Kelly added that Philadelphia "could circle back" on Crochet in the offseason.
"It stands to reason that those two teams could circle back in the winter."
If he becomes available again during the offseason, the Phillies would be making a smart decision if they pick up the phone again.
He indicated that he wanted a new contract if he got traded to a contending team during the trade deadline, so the same issue could arise for Philadelphia.
However, he doesn't hit free agency until 2027, so they don't have much of a reason to get a deal done for him if they land him in a trade. He's also arbitration-eligible in 2025, so he should see a massive pay increase.
In 2024, he's been lights out. He currently owns a 3.64 ERA and has struck out an impressive 180 hitters in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
There will be many contending teams interested in the Mississippi native, so the Phillies will likely have some competition.