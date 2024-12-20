4 Corner Outfielders Philadelphia Phillies Can Still Target in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the teams who have been linked to corner outfielders this offseason.
Looking to shake up their lineup after a disappointing showing in the 2024 MLB playoffs, the outfield is a logical place to look for an upgrade.
There aren’t any clear needs elsewhere on the roster with the infield starting spots locked in.
They have just made one move, agreeing to a deal with veteran Max Kepler who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Twins.
If they could make a deal to unload some of the salary on their books, such as right fielder Nick Castellanos, they could jump into the market for a second corner outfielder to shake things up even further.
Who could the team look to target?
Here are four options the team should pursue this offseason.
Joc Pederson
Unless a move is made to open up a starting spot, the team will be looking for players who can fill a specific need.
There may not be a better left-handed hitting platoon player available than Pederson.
He mashes right-handed pitching with a .246/.349/.494 career slash line, hitting 194 of his 209 career home runs in that scenario. If Castellanos isn’t traded, they could form a nice duo in right field with the incumbent playing against left-handed pitching.
A two-time World Series champion, he would fit in nicely with a Philadelphia team looking to continue contending.
Alex Verdugo
Defense is sometimes an issue for the Phillies in the outfield.
Castellanos is arguably the worst right fielder in baseball in that aspect, and some would say the same about Kyle Schwarber whenever he is in the grass in left.
If they want to add a player who can upgrade that part of the team, Verdugo is a good option.
He leaves something to be desired with the bat, but he is an excellent defender who has a strong arm and solid range.
A full-time starter for the last four seasons, it could be tough selling him on a part-time role, but giving him the chance to contend should he not receive starting offers, could be appealing.
Anthony Santander
There have been a few predictions that the Baltimore Orioles slugger will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. A powerful switch-hitter, he could put up some real home run numbers playing at Citizens Bank Park.
Reports have surfaced that his market is not as strong as originally thought, which could present a team such as the Phillies the chance to swoop in late with an offer and snag him.
But, they need to tread carefully and make sure there won’t be too much overlap with the roster.
Santander would be a strong addition to the lineup, lengthening it and providing some more protection for Bryce Harper, but his shortcomings as a defender could make for some real complications for manager Rob Thomson.
Kike Hernandez
If Philadelphia is looking for a player who can not only help as a corner outfielder, but all over the diamond, Hernandez is their guy.
He has logged at least 217 innings at every position in the field except for catcher; he even has 4.2 innings of pitching work on his resume.
Hernandez is above average with the glove in either corner outfield spot and would provide a much-needed boost to the defense. Most importantly, he shows up when the lights are brightest in the postseason.
For a team that has come up short in recent years in October, he would be a nice addition to the roster that can help anywhere across the diamond.