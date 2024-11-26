Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Re-Sign All-Star Reliever in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies might go big-name hunting this winter, something that can never be counted out from the front office.
However, the Phillies also have some of their own free agents they have to decide on.
From a pure talent standpoint, Philadelphia is in as good of a position as many around Major League Baseball. That doesn't mean the front office doesn't need to add another player or two for them to get over the hump to win a World Series, but a few marginal moves could be all this squad needs.
One they could make is re-signing Jeff Hoffman.
He was lights out for them throughout parts of the campaign, and while his rough postseason might leave a bad taste in some Phillies fans' mouths, it's important to judge his entire body of work instead of a few bad innings.
In Hoffman's defense, too, he was left in the game way too long during the playoffs.
The right-hander reportedly wants to return to the starting rotation.
Perhaps that's him and his agent trying to drive up his price, but there have been multiple reports of him wanting to change his role after he was once a starter.
Philadelphia will have to consider that in contract negotiations, but he'd be a better fit for their bullpen.
Fox 43 believes so, too, predicting Hoffman would return on a three-year, $40 million deal as a reliever.
"There is rumor that he wants to return to the starting rotation where he began his career, however, I believe he realizes his best fit and where he had the most success was in the bullpen in Philadelphia, and will want to make a return to be one of the Phillies endgame options. Jeff Hoffman didn't have a stellar end to the postseason that he would've wanted in Philly. But after a tremendous regular season, he proved his worth for the Fightin's and I don't expect the front office to let him get away. If he can get back into his groove from the regular season, the bullpen will once again be an elite force for the rest of the NL to handle."
Given his experience pitching in the city and his success in most scenarios, it makes sense to bring him back.
$13.3 million AAV isn't a bad price for a pitcher of his caliber, either.
If they lose Hoffman, that'd be a massive hole the front office would have to fill.
The wiser decision seems to be bringing him back and not taking a risk with a reliever who hasn't proven what he has.