Philadelphia Phillies Predicted To Sign Alex Bregman to $156 Million Contract
It has been well reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are interested in upgrading at third base. Alec Bohm is a trade candidate, allowing the Phillies to not only upgrade at third base, but also get someone back in return for Bohm.
If Philadelphia were to trade its All-Star third baseman, signing a replacement instantly should be the plan. Until the Phillies have their replacement for Bohm, trading him wouldn't make much sense.
Alex Bregman would be the ideal replacement if they were to move on from Bohm. He'd give Philadelphia a veteran who knows how to win and produce at an elite level.
Bregman is available, and while a reunion with the Houston Astros seems like the logical plan, the Astros haven't paid free agents big money in recent years. Houston letting its two-time World Series champion walk wouldn't come as much of a surprise, given its past.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that will be the case, predicting that Bregman will sign a six-year, $156 million deal with the Phillies.
"Third baseman Alex Bregman just wrapped up a five-year, $100 million extension with the Houston Astros by posting his sixth 4-WAR season in nine years in the big leagues, and he has racked up 39.6 WAR total in his career while helping the team win a pair of World Series titles... A $26 million AAV would represent a solid raise and lucrative overall payday on a long-term deal, and if the Phillies can find the right deal to move Alec Bohm, they might be the favorites to land him."
Signing Bregman for anything below $175 million should be considered a win. Most predictions have him in the $150 million ballpark, but reports have indicated he wants to be paid like the top third baseman in baseball.
He had a slower campaign than usual last year. It wasn't the typical full 162 games of big-time production out of the New Mexico native.
However, the right-handed slugger still slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and a 118 OPS+.
A 118 OPS+ is well above average and shows that even when Bregman isn't at his best, he's still a valuable Big League player.
If Philadelphia got the Bregman of 2022 and 2023, its lineup would look much different. He was an above .800 OPS hitter in both seasons, with an OPS+ above 122, too.
Factor that in with him not striking out much, and he'd be an ideal fit for a Phillies lineup searching for a player who doesn't have swing-and-miss issues.