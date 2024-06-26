Philadelphia Phillies Projected MLB Draft Target Receives Huge Comparison
While most eyes are on the MLB trade deadline that is coming up in a month, there is another event to watch. For the Philadelphia Phillies and every other team in baseball, the other event is just as important as potential trades.
The 2024 MLB Draft will begin on July 14th and will give teams the opportunity to add future talent to their organization.
Heading into the draft this year, the Phillies will be on the clock with the No. 27 overall pick.
There are a lot of directions they could choose to go with the pick, but simply adding the best player available is usually the best bet.
Looking at the group of players that should be around when Philadelphia is on the clock, there are plenty of options that would provide big-time long-term potential.
Bleacher Report has put out a new mock draft. In their mock, they have the Phillies selecting talented shortstop Kellon Lindsey out of Hardee High School in Florida.
Here is what they had to say about why the pick would make sense for Philadelphia.
"After missing the showcase circuit with an injury last summer, Lindsey has as much helium as any prep prospect in the nation this spring thanks to a huge senior season at Hardee High School in Florida. He may never be a significant power source, but he has a quick right-handed swing and top-of-the-scale speed, to go along with the defensive chops to stick at shortstop and provide plenty of defensive value. A thin crop of prep shortstops should help push him into the first-round picture."
Most won't know what kind of talent Lindsey is, but The Athletic's Keith Law provided an impressive comparison for him that would sit well with Phillies fans.
"Lindsey — who The Athletic’s Keith Law ranked 24 in his latest MLB Draft top-100 — has drawn comparisons to Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner for his plus speed, athleticism and build."
Being compared to a player like Turner is no easy feat to accomplish. Clearly, Lindsey has shown off big-time potential to those who have scouted him.
There are many other players who could end up being the pick at No. 27, but Lindsey is a player to keep a close eye on. He would be a nice addition to the farm system and could be the heir apparent to Turner down the road.