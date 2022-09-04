Phillies Promote Guthrie, Castellanos to IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have yet to verbally announce the results of Nick Castellanos' MRI on his oblique Saturday, but their latest transaction speaks for itself. The $100 million slugger is headed to the injured list, 26-year-old Dalton Guthrie has been promoted to replace him.

Guthrie only began playing outfield in 2021, but he's taken to it very well. He's spent 85 games there in 2022 with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, 59 of which were at center field. More importantly, his hitting has been excellent.

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Guthrie had very little value. A sixth-round pick in 2017 as a middle infielder, he had hit very poorly in the lower minors. During 2021 his OPS was .721. Now in 2022, his slashline is a very respectable .302/.363/.476.

Guthrie has some pop in his bat too, enough for 10 Triple-A home runs, he has speed, evidenced by his 21 stolen bases and apparently he can cover ground in center field too, he's become the IronPigs regular starting center fielder.

Guthrie will likely spend time in right field with the Phillies in September, spelling Matt Vierling and Nick Maton, covering for Castellanos as Brandon Marsh will get center field duties.

Guthrie has a chance to prove himself gifted from his own ability and perseverance toiling through the minor leagues for five years. The Phillies hope he'll make the most of it.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!