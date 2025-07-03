Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Makes Debut on Latest MLB Top 100
The Philadelphia Phillies have had one of the better farm systems in baseball over the last couple of years.
Pitcher Andrew Painter has consistently been towards the top of rankings despite being injured. Aidan Miller has a bright future at shortstop, and outfielder Justin Crawford has exciting speed and contact.
Despite trading Starlyn Caba, they came into the season with five top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline's list.
More News: Phillies Star Prospect Andrew Painter Won't Pitch in Futures Game
Mick Abel is the only one among the five who has made an impact at the big league level so far. A 3.47 ERA in 23.1 innings, Abel has shown he can hang as a Major League starter with Painter also on the way.
In MLB Pipeline's updated top 100, another Phillies prospect was added to the list, tying them with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds for the second most in the Top 100 with six prospects. Only behind the Seattle Mariners, who have nine prospects in the top 100, the Phillies have one of the best systems in baseball.
The newcomer is 20-year-old Aroon Escobar, appearing at No. 97. Escobar, a second baseman, was signed in 2022 and has spent the last three seasons in rookie ball. In 2025, Escober made his debut at Single-A.
More News: Phillies Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star in Trade
At 5-foot-10 Escobar has average grades on all of his tools aside from his hit tool, which is a 55. The 20-year-old has had a great season through 65 games. He's slashed .287/.379/.453 with 10 homers, 40 RBI and an .832 OPS.
Escobar has the 10th best OPS in the Florida State League while being tied for the most home runs and seventh-most RBI. His 73 hits are the most in the Florida State League.
His performance as one of the best players in his league has forced the hand of evaluators to view him in a higher regard than they have to this point.
In 24 games in 2024, Escobar hit .338 with a .976 OPS, but as MLB Pipeline says, he is still learning to hit.
More News: Phillies Activate Bryce Harper Off Injured List, DFA Buddy Kennedy
"He learned last year how to get his body... and start tapping into his raw power," his scouting report says.
If Escobar continues to progress, he could move up even higher due to his bat.
However, his defense isn't up to par with the bat, necessarily. He likely won't wow anyone on defense, but his future apppears to either be at second, where he has mainly played, or third base.
Escobar is young and has a long way to go in his development, but appearing on the Top 100 after half a year in full season ball is encouraging. In a stacked system, he could find his way to the top in the next year or two with all of the coming graduates.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.