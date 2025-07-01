Phillies Star Prospect Andrew Painter Won't Pitch in Futures Game
There was some excitement for two Philadelphia Phillies prospects when the Futures Game rosters were announced.
Andrew Painter and Eduardo Tait were both selected to play in the showcase event, but only one of them will actually be competing.
Manager Rob Thomson announced, as reported by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, that Painter will not pitch in the Futures Game, with the plan still being to shut him down during the All-Star break to prepare him for his eventual Major League call up.
While that might be disappointing on the surface, it's likely a trade Philadelphia fans will take.
Painter is seen as the next weapon who will be added to this already-elite rotation, giving the Phillies the potential to have five high-end starting arms, a number that could be seven when Aaron Nola eventually returns from his ankle and rib injuries and with Mick Abel also in the mix.
Of course, Painter has to live up to the hype.
At times, he's flashed the ceiling that has him ranked No. 1 in Philadelphia's pipeline and No. 5 in the entire sport. But he's also had some issues in June, giving up four and six earned runs in back-to-back outings at the beginning of the month.
In total, he has a 4.24 ERA with Triple-A Lehigh Valley across his nine starts, striking out 45 batters in 40 1/3 innings pitched while also walking 18, which is one of the reasons why his WHIP is at 1.41.
That's to be expected for somebody coming off a two-year hiatus and pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time in his career, though.
All in all, it's hard not to be enamored with the former 13th overall pick.
The Phillies know what they have on their hands with Painter, and they understand that he could potentially be a difference maker for them this season if everything is handled smartly.
