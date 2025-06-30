Phillies Activate Bryce Harper Off Injured List, DFA Buddy Kennedy
Bryce Harper is back for the Philadelphia Phillies.
He hasn't played since June 5 after suffering from inflammation in his right wrist, the same issue he dealt with last year during the majority of the season.
The Phillies got good news when testing revealed that nothing structurally was wrong, meaning the superstar slugger would be able to avoid surgery.
Harper has been doing field work and has increased the level of intensity when it comes to swinging the bat, which is really what has been hindering him when it comes to this injury.
His return couldn't come at a better time for Philadelphia.
Despite them entering Monday's contest against the San Diego Padres with a 49-35 record and a 1.5-game lead in the NL East, they've also had a middling month with 13 wins and 13 losses entering the final day of June.
During this stretch, the offense has struggled with their wRC+ being five points below the league average of 100 while they rank 20th in OPS (.704) and tied for 22nd in total runs scored (107).
The belief is Harper can fix that.
His return will lengthen the lineup, creating a top three of Trea Turner, Harper and Schwarber to move Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos back down the order a bit.
How Harper performs and how his wrist will feel is anyone's guess, but because he took his time returning, the hope is for that to have properly given the ailment time to heal.
As for Buddy Kennedy getting designated for assignment, this could be the end of his time with the Phillies.
This was the second time he was DFA'd by Philadelphia this year, and they now have to place him through waivers or trade him. Even if he goes unclaimed, he could refuse a minor league assignment and become a free agent instead.
