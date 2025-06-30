Phillies Mentioned As Potential Landing Spot for Orioles All-Star in Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball once again during the 2025 MLB regular season.
They have a star-studded roster that is getting the job done consistently, performing at a high level to keep pace with the other contenders around the league.
However, even the most productive teams could always use a little bit of an upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline, even if it is on the fringes.
For the Phillies, their most pressing need seems to be on the mound, where their bullpen could use some reinforcements.
The losses of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez have proven difficult to overcome. Add on Jose Alvarado being suspended, and the team is missing arguably their three best relievers from what was a strength last year.
Adding someone with high-leverage experience to the back end of the bullpen would make a lot of sense, but it isn’t the only area of the team that needs some help.
Philadelphia could use one more bat for the stretch run, ideally a right-handed hitter who can help in the outfield.
Brandon Marsh re-emerging with some productive weeks has been encouraging, but the team needs to figure things out in left field, where the production has been inconsistent and Max Kepler isn’t thrilled with the role he currently plays.
Ideally, the player the Phillies acquire can play center field, pushing Marsh back over to left, where he is a more impactful defender, and Kepler can return to his natural position in right field as a platoon player with Nick Castellanos.
Who would fit that bill?
Baltimore Orioles center fielder, Cedric Mullins.
Philadelphia was mentioned as one of the potential landing spots for the former All-Star, along with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians, by R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports.
He has lost a step athletically, turning 31 years old in October, but is regarded as a solid defensive player in center field.
Mullins offers a solid speed and power combination, coming into 2025 with four consecutive campaigns of at least 15 home runs and 19 stolen bases.
This season, the power stroke has been there with a 4.4% home run rate, which would tie his career high. His 9.9% walk rate is on pace for a single-season best, but he is striking out more than ever at 25.4%.
Set to hit free agency after this season, Mullins would be a great rental for the Phillies.
The asking price won’t be too high, and there is no long-term commitment in case things don’t work out, similar to their acquisition of another Orioles outfielder ahead of the deadline last year, Austin Hays.
