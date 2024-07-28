Philadelphia Phillies No. 3 Prospect Named Top Trade Chip
The Philadelphia Phillies started off their trade deadline with an impressive move, landing Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles. Hays, who was an All-Star in 2023, has struggled at times this season, but his .328/.394/.500 slash line against left-handed pitching addresses the biggest issue in this lineup.
After trading Seranthony Dominguez as part of this deal with the Orioles, the Phillies all but confirmed that they'll be adding bullpen help. Dominguez wasn't himself, and finding a new arm who could come in and make an impact is now the goal.
Rumors had already suggested that they were in the market for relief pitching help, and after moving one, that need became even bigger.
The question for the front office now is who they're willing to trade. A deal between two contenders that moves three big league players as Cristian Pache was also traded in the deal isn't common. Don't expect something similar again. When they make another move, it'll likely be a prospect being sent out.
Philadelphia has a strong farm system, specifically at the top. The depth of the system isn't bad by any means, but one could argue that there isn't a top five better than what the Phillies have.
It's uncertain who Dave Dombrowski is willing to trade, as that almost certainly will depend on what players become available.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes Justin Crawford could be the one moved, writing that Andrew Painter and Aidan Miller are "close to untouchable."
"Top prospects Andrew Painter and Aiden Miller are close to untouchable, and while Crawford, the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect, is also highly regarded within the system, it’s possible he could be moved in the right deal.
"The Phils are in the market for an outfielder and bullpen help, so if the right controllable piece comes along, the 20-year-old Crawford could be part of a package."
Moving Crawford for a non-Mason Miller relief pitcher could look weird from the outside, but the market is high right now, as multiple teams are looking for bullpen help.
In terms of an outfielder, there's still a scenario where they go out and land Luis Robert Jr. It might be a bit smaller chance than it was on Friday morning, but don't count Dombrowski out. If there's a move to be made for a player of Robert's caliber, there's a good argument as to why they should get it done.
With a few more days before the deadline, expect them to continue to be active on multiple fronts.