Philadelphia Phillies Reliever Signs With Baltimore Orioles in Latest Prediction
The Philadelphia Phillies have already been active in the early stages of the offseason, but they've made very marginal moves.
Bigger signings and trades are expected in the coming weeks and months as the Phillies look to improve their roster to a point where they feel comfortable.
Philadelphia will have a few options on the market to pursue, including some of their own free agents.
Jeff Hoffman is as big of a free-agent reliever as anyone on the market this winter, as the right-hander put together an impressive campaign at the perfect time.
Players have folded in the past during contract seasons, but for the most part, Hoffman was as good as it gets.
That'll hurt the Phillies' chances of re-signing him, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return, as he was a big piece in a bullpen that wasn't always the best.
Early indications point to Hoffman playing for a different club in 2025. That's disappointing, but it's important for Philadelphia fans not to overreact early on.
This front office won't go into a season with a bad bullpen. They understand how important it is, and if they lose Hoffman, expect them to figure something out.
For Hoffman, he'll have many landing spots. Every contending team could use a relatively cheap arm who does what he does.
Will Laws of Sports Illustrated was the latest to predict his future, writing that he'd sign with the Baltimore Orioles.
"A failed starter for the Rockies and Reds early in his career, Hoffman became an All-Star reliever for the Phillies in his two years in the City of Brotherly Love and produced many career-best marks in 2024, including strikeout rate (33.6%), walk rate (6%), ERA (2.17) and FIP (2.52). The season ended on a sour note as he took the loss in two of the Phillies’ three defeats to the Mets in the NLDS, but the former top-10 pick will nevertheless be aiming for a multi-year deal with an eight-figure salary on the open market."
The Orioles, also a contender, are in a slightly different situation than the Phillies. Philadelphia is in as much of a win-now situation as any team in Major League Baseball, while Baltimore has plenty of young talent and should contend for the next decade.
Hoffman might want to play with the Orioles because of their bright future, but if he wants to win right now, the Phillies could give him a better chance.