Philadelphia Phillies Seen As Unlikely Landing Spot for Free Agent Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason seeking to make some improvements that will help get them over the hump in the playoffs.
It was a frustrating end to the 2024 campaign for the Phillies, as they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series. Considering Philadelphia was one of the best teams during the year, losing to a division rival was not the way they wanted to go out.
This offseason, some changes will surely be made for the Phillies.
In the playoffs, the struggles of the bullpen were glaring, as the unit really let them down against the Mets. Also, besides Nick Castellanos in the outfield, Philadelphia didn’t receive the offensive production they needed.
While those two areas will be the main focus this winter, the Phillies also need to figure out what to do with the fifth spot in the starting rotation.
Luckily, Philadelphia has a solid group led by Zack Wheeler, however, the performance of Taijuan Walker last year resulted in him being booted from the starting rotation towards the end of the season.
Figuring out what to do with Walker will be challenging given his contract, but they can't solely rely on him being the fifth starter heading into 2025.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about where Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers might end up. While the Phillies were mentioned, he doesn't think they will be a fit for each other.
“The fifth spot in this rotation is a sizable question mark. However, with Zack Wheeler's salary nearly doubling from $23.5M to $42M, the Phillies' minimal budget room figures to be spent primarily on the bullpen, with both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estévez headed for free agency.”
While Buehler would be an excellent addition to the rotation, he is likely going to be well above what Philadelphia will want to spend on a fifth starter.
The money this winter must go into fixing a bullpen that will have both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez hitting free agency.
Since the veteran right-hander could receive a contract of around $15 million per season, Philadelphia will likely be priced out.
Even though fixing the final spot in the starting rotation will be important because of Walker’s struggles in 2024, Buehler isn't likely the best answer for the Phillies.