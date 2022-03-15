Gregorius Ready to Compete for Starting Job After Injury-Riddled 2021

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius had a tough go of it during the 2021 MLB season. His .209/.270/.370 slashline over the course of 103 games last season was easily the worst mark of his career.

However, for the majority of the season, he was playing with an injured elbow, and at one point had side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. It seemed pseudogout was the culprit, but according to the shortstop, it was actually bone spurs preventing him from playing at his full potential. NBC's Jim Salisbury inquired about the injury last season on Monday.

"I had to play like that because I told them I didn't want to miss any games," Gregorius said. "I wasn't my best. I couldn't swing. I couldn't extend. I couldn't do anything. I couldn't throw, so my throws were going all over the place. And swinging, if I can't extend it, I couldn't hit any pitch. The only pitches I was hitting were mostly pitches away. I even backed off the plate so I could kind of get extended. I was going through a lot last year, but that's behind my back. I'm ready to go now."

Whether Gregorius can readjust and regain his form will determine whether or not the Phillies ask top-prospect Bryson Stott to start the season at the major league level. It is clear that the team views Stott as part of their future plan, but his debut could come sooner than expected based on spring training performance.

Additionally, Philadelphia has money to spend, and they could look to play in the upper levels of the infield market with both Carlos Correa and Trevor Story still available.

Regardless, Gregorius' offensive production, especially his power in driving fastballs in the zone, has been trending downwards over the course of the last few seasons as Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required) pointed out.

With the Phillies in "win-now" mode, is a player like Gregorius, even if healthy, someone you can rely on to return to form at the plate and on the field? If the answer is "no," or even just a "maybe," it may be time for Philadelphia to look at the alternatives ahead of the impending season.

