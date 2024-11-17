Philadelphia Phillies Sign Right-Handed Reliever to Minor League Deal
This offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies will be searching for additional relievers after two of their best arms are hitting the open market. They could also attempt to reshape that entire unit following the playoff collapse that took place in October.
Different ideas have been floated as to how they might do that, ranging from spending money on high-end relievers, to making trades for specific arms, or even using the waiver wire to bring in cost-effective options.
Based on the championship window the Phillies are currently in, the front office will likely be aggressive to shore up that unit.
However, depth is always a necessity, especially over the long 162-game schedule where relievers can get hurt or lose their stuff in the blink of an eye.
Knowing that, Philadelphia signed Nicholas Padilla to a minor league deal according to Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors.
Taken in the 13th round of the draft by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, he was used as both a reliever and starter to begin his professional career, but after not playing in 2020 when the minor league season was canceled, he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the Rule 5 draft.
Padilla struggled during his first year with his new organization and was limited to just two outings because of injuries, but after that, he produced good results until he was called up for his Major League debut in 2022.
But following his lone outing, the Cubs designated him for assignment where their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox, claimed him off waivers.
Padilla appeared in three games for the White Sox in 2023 and none this past season, electing to hit free agency where he has now signed with the Phillies.