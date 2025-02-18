Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Past Injury That Led to Sluggish Season
Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies is looking to pick himself up after a less-than-ideal last couple of seasons. The second baseman shared his thoughts about his steady decline, noting that a previous nerve injury may be to blame.
Stott was drafted by the Phillies in a first round, No. 14 overall pick in 2019, and made his official MLB debut in 2022. He had a solid swing in 2023 with Philadelphia, recording a .280/.329/.419 slash line before hitting a slump in the 2024 campaign.
Stott missed the standard for the 2024 All-Star Game, sparking some motivation to get to the bottom of his steady decline. He noted that many second basemen in the league deserve to be celebrated, and he will have to work harder to become an All-Star.
It was later discovered that Stott had messed up a nerve in his right elbow, an injury that severely affected his swing for the duration of the season.
In an effort to remain in the lineup, Stott would overcompensate for the discomfort he experienced, leading to bad habits in his technique. A messed up nerve would need to heal on its own, so Stott was sure to take the offseason to give his right arm some time to heal.
Despite the affects the injury had on his swing, Stott was able to see the bright side of it all. He recorded 53 walks in 2024, marking an important development in Stott's decision-making abilities. This, with a fully healed right elbow, could make for a successful season behind the plate for Stott's fourth year in Philadelphia.
Coming back to spring training and joining in on the Phillies' first full-team workout has given Stott some hope for the upcoming 2025 season. Even when he missed, swinging at the ball did not seem to bother his irritated nerve. With his power, he will need to stay conscious of his current situation.
He said that his 2025 goals are simple:
"Do what I did in ’23. Use the whole field," says Stott in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Stott's goal could increase opportunity for Philadelphia on the offensive end. By using the whole field, Stott could explore his skills in stealing bases, doing his job to support his team in any capacity he can.
As spring training continues, Stott will move forward with infielder training. If his health remains intact, Stott will look ahead to the 2025 All-Star Game with hopes of joining fellow teammates on the infield.