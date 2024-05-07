Philadelphia Phillies Star Catcher Thinks Rotation Continues To Dominate
The Philadelphia Phillies' starting rotation is arguably the best in Major League Baseball.
That's not exactly a shocking revelation.
Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez, Spencer Turnbull and Taijuan Walker give the Phillies a solid chance to win on any given night.
Philadelphia has surged to the best record in the league for many reasons, but starting pitching has to be at the top of the list.
The player with the best viewpoint on this angle is catcher J.T. Realmuto. Backup Garrett Stubbs can also be mentioned, too.
Realmuto's job is so much more seamless with the starters performing at a high level.
"They all have so many weapons that are so good that you can really pitch,” Realmuto told Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I know it's an older term, but literally, it's pitching. It's the art of pitching as it was meant to be."
Each starter can throw an array of pitches. It's not like they're just popping 96-miles-per-hour fastballs. They all know how to work counts, hit corners and change speeds.
"We have guys who have great stuff, but they all have the ability to do multiple things and mess with hitters, mess with their timing, do something different from at-bat to at-bat," Realmuto told Lauber. "From game to game, they'll attack hitters differently. The ability to do that makes my job a lot of fun. Because it's not just, 'here's a fastball, here's a slider."
Win-loss records don't really matter for the starters. It's ultimately about being effective, taking up innings and winning games. That's what the Phillies are doing.
Each of the last two years, Philadelphia has sputtered in April and May. Not this season.
Having six starters will be a huge benefit so they don't throw too many innings during the marathon 162-game regular season.
If the staff is healthy for the playoffs, the Phillies have a heck of a chance to capture their first World Series title since 2008.
That's what matters most.