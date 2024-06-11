Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Star Catcher to Undergo Surgery Wednesday

The Philadelphia Phillies star catcher got bad news as he's headed to surgery tomorrow.

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto in a game against the Texas Rangers at Citizens Bank Park. Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies received bad news as they sent a star player to the injured list on Tuesday.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto has been placed on the 10-day IL with a retroactive start day to yesterday. He is scheduled to undergo right knee meniscectomy surgery on Wednesday, per team. No time table has been set for his return.

In the meantime, Philadelphia has recalled Rafael Marchan to occupy the active roster spot. Marchan will compete with the struggling Garrett Stubbs for a starting spot while Realmuto is out.

This is a tough blow for the Phillies, even though the 33-year-old has been struggling over the last month.

For the season, he has a slashing line of .261/.309/.411, but that has gone down to .103/.188/.138. The knee pain could have been playing a factor in his recent struggles.

This also isn't the first run in with knee issues this season, as the same thing kept him out back in May.

Ideally for the team, he won't be out for too long, as they don't have much in terms of a solid back up plan.

The current backup catcher, Stubbs, hasn't provided much help off the bench this season. He's slashing a .173/271/.192 line in 19 games this season.

Marchan hasn't played in the majors since 2021, but has mostly solid in Triple A for the past few seasons. It wouldn't be a complete surprise to see him earn some playing time.

The good news for Philadelphia is that they've built up such a lead in both the NL East and playoff race as a whole, they should be able to survive a short stint without their star catcher.

