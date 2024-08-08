Philadelphia Phillies Star Does Something Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years
The Philadelphia Phillies slugger had one of the best night's that the team has seen in nearly 20 years in their series clinching win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kyle Schwarber has a bat that seems ready to explode at any given moment and that's certainly what happened on Wednesday night into the earlier hours of the morning in local time.
In carrying the team to their important win, Shwartber went 4-for-4 at the plate with three home runs, a double and drew a walk en route to seven RBI.
He was the first player to have three homers and seven RBI in a Phillies uniform since Jayson Werth did it against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2008.
When being interviewed about his performance after the game, he kept the focus on the team itself and even gave some shine to his fellow players.
"Great win. Great series win. [Tyler] Phillips went out there and grinded out another inning for us and that was big," said Schwarber before getting some water dumped on him by his teammates. "Felt like it was a really good team effort all the way."
It was a banner night for a player that could not have done it at a better time. He showcased not only the ability but leadership in a crucial part of the season.
The win broke Philadelphia's six-series losing streak. Their last two series wins have also now come against the Dodgers, who is expected to be their biggest competition in search for another World Series victory.
Though the Phillies themselves have been struggling a lot this year, Schwarber has actually continued to be red hot.
Entering the night, he was already on a six-game hit streak. Dating back to July 24, he had begun stretch that had seen him slashing .372/.535/.791 at the plate with five home runs. Adding a perfect night with three homers will only make those numbers look even more ridiculous.
With Trea Turner and Bryce Harper screeching to a halt during the team's cold streak, someone needed to step up. It has been Schwarber.
The 31-year-old is set to hit free agency at the conclusion of next season, but few people around Philadelphia will want to see him leave town.
He had always been a player that would struggle to find hits consistently, but make up for it with power. Give that he's reaching base at the highest rate of his career while also hitting 27 home runs before the second week of August, it might be smart to start on those extension talks before it gets too pricey.