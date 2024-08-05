Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Understands How His Play Impacts This Team
It's been an ugly few weeks for the Philadelphia Phillies, which has been somewhat of a concern.
After being the best team in Major League Baseball throughout the first few months of the year, they've struggled like never before. While it hasn't been enough to press the panic button just yet, it's something the Phillies have to be mindful of.
Their bullpen has been a major issue throughout the past month and the offense has not had the output they once did. Having perhaps the best all-around lineup in baseball, it's on them to turn things around at some point.
Philadelphia has understood that throughout their struggles.
This is a veteran-led team, and instead of making excuses, they have all come out and said they need to be better. There's no time to make excuses, as their goal is to win a World Series in October.
If there's one player on the roster who understands that better than anybody, it's Bryce Harper.
The superstar who is one of the best players in baseball, hasn't been himself. However, he's starting to swing the bat better over the past two games, which is a very promising sign as this team tries to solidify their top spot in the National League East.
And for Harper, he understands that when he's at his best, so are the Phillies.
He had the following to say, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com after the big win.
"You guys know how I am, man. I just want to be the best I can for this team, this organization as well. Day in and day out. I know when I play better, our team is better. Obviously, it's not going well for a lot of us right now, but the quicker we can turn that page, the quicker we can keep going knowing we're still the best team in baseball, knowing we've got a great record, knowing that we've got all the guys in here that we need, just everything. Right? We've just got to keep going."
With three hits on Sunday, including a home run, Harper looks to be getting back on track after an 0-21 stretch spanning from July 28 to August 2.
This West Coast road trip will pose some challenges to this ball club, as they'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. They'll also head to Arizona on Thursday for a four-game set against the team that beat them in the NLCS just a season ago.
If they want to come out victorious on this trip, Harper and the rest of the crew need to show up.