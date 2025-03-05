Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospects Among Cuts from Major League Camp
With about three weeks remaining of spring training, the Philadelphia Phillies have begun paring down their roster in anticipation of the regular season.
On Tuesday, they announced a round of cuts prior to their Grapefruit League game against the New York Yankees.
Five players were reassigned to minor league camp after spending time with the Major League club, including two of the team’s top prospects — shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford.
Miller, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, appeared in one Major League spring training game in 2024. This was his first time in Big League camp after advancing to Double-A Reading in his first full professional season.
He wasn’t able to make much of an impact during his first taste of camp with the Major Leaguers, as he was 0-for-12 during games.
Crawford, the son of former Major Leaguer Carl Crawford and the No. 17 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, found a lot more success in his first appearance in Big League camp.
His stellar defense was on display in the outfield and he handled himself well at the plate, going 3-for-10. He added two walks and stole two bases, as his two best skills currently, his speed and defense, were both showcased.
Those two are going to be a dynamic duo in Reading for as long as they remain in Double-A together. They weren’t competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but it was good to see them get some important experience.
Both big parts of the Phillies future, but are at least one, if not two years away from being counted on to contribute at the Major League level.
Joining Miller and Crawford at minor league camp were three non-roster invitees — infielder Carson Taylor, catcher Caleb Ricketts and left-handed pitcher Tristan Garnett.
Ricketts only received two plate appearances during his time at Big League camp and will operate as depth for the organization, which has J.T. Realmuto as the team’s starter for at least one more year, as he is playing on an expiring contract.
Taylor performed well, going 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBI with two ones and being hit by a pitch once. A former catcher who has converted to first base, he could be one injury away from a call-up after performing solidly in his cameo at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2024.
Garnett didn’t perform well, allowing four runs in one inning of work across two appearances. But as a left-handed pitcher, he is someone the team could turn to if a need arises in the bullpen.