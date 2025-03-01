Philadelphia Phillies Star Reliever Sitting Outside of Top 10 in Position Ranking
The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen went through it's fair share of struggles last season, but one arm stayed consistent through it all. Despite his consistency, that player is still sitting outside of the elite conversation for his position.
ESPN's Buster Olney recently released a top 10 ranking of relief pitchers and Phillies All-Star Matt Strahm was on the outside looking in. He received a nod in the "honorable mentions" category, but definitely has an argument to be included within the 10 best.
Strahm was a 21st round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals backs in 2012 and has certainly grown into a star since then. As with most players taken that late, it took a bit of a journey before breaking out.
The had shown flashes of greatness in the past, but has struggled with consistency. It has been a few seasons in a row with solid results, though, so he must have found something that works.
His last campaign was easily the best of his career. It was his first All-Star nod and saw him post a 1.87 ERA with a 0.750 WHIP and 11.3 K/9. It's hard to ask for much more from a reliever.
Perhaps if he can follow it up with another stellar season, he will enter that conversation of the best relievers in baseball.
Also sitting in the "honorable mentions" section was former Philadelphia hurler Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman saved his career with his great stint with the Phillies and cashed in on that this offseason by joining the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the seven years before coming to Philadelphia, he had an ERA of just 5.68 with a 1.585 WHIP and 8.3 K/9.
Over the two campaigns with the Phillies, he made an All-Star team with an ERA of 2.28, WHIP of 0.944 and K/9 of 12.0. It was like he was a completely different pitcher.
Many believed that the two parties should stick together in free agency, but they went their separate ways.
Philadelphia did bring in both Jordan Romano and Joe Ross to supplement their losses this offseason, but neither were included in the top 10 or honorable mentions.
Romano certainly has the chance to rise into that conversation as he was previously one of the elites at the position.
If it does end up being Strahm as the top arm in the bullpen again, though, the Phillies certainly won't complain. Finding more success will be about the players around him stepping up.