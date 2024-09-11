Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Blasts Rays Pitcher for Controversial Plunking
It doesn't take much to get Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper fired up, especially when someone goes after one of his teammates in the heat of a playoff race.
Harper's reaction wasn't surprising, when Tampa Bay Rays reliever Edwin Uceta drilled Nick Castellanos in the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday's game.
Uceta was in the midst of a disastrous inning. He'd started the frame with the score tied at 4-4 but promptly imploded, surrendering five runs and letting the Phillies blow the game open.
After giving up a two-run homer to Trea Turner and a double to Harper, he took out his frustrations on Castellanos, hitting him in the midsection with a 96 mph heater.
Castellanos wasn't hurt but took exception, believing the beanball was intentional. So did Harper, who rushed toward the mound from second base, igniting a massive benches-clearing incident.
Uceta was ejected and the Rays went on to lose, 9-4.
Castellanos shared his thoughts on the matter, criticizing the reliever for hitting him in what he deemed to be on purpose, and after the game, Harper explained his reaction to reporters and called out Uceta for plunking his teammate.
"He hit him on purpose," Harper said. "It's not a game that we play, man. It shouldn't be. Guys throw too hard nowadays...The situation, the whole thing, just really fired me up, really upset me. Just not something you should accept as Major League Baseball."
Harper also didn't appreciate Uceta's timing.
Philadelphia has the best record in the National League by one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers and is looking to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, which start next month.
"Guys throw too hard, I don't care where it's at," Harper said. "We're in a race right now, we're doing our thing, trying to get into the postseason, and the guy wants to drill him ... There's just no reason to drill a guy because you give up some runs. It's just not right."
Harper & Co. will seek revenge on Wednesday as they go for the sweep at Citizens Bank Park.
NL Cy Young candidate Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59 ERA) will be on the mound for the Phillies, while Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27 ERA) will toe the rubber for Tampa Bay.