Philadelphia Phillies Thought Highly of by MLB Personnel Heading Into Postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as arguably the best team in baseball in what has been a roller coaster 2024 season.
There are no super teams this year, as not a single franchise is projected to reach the 100-win plateau. The Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have put a little separation between themselves and the other playoff contenders, but this is shaping up to be a wild October of baseball.
These two National League powers are separated by just one game in the standings. They will be battling it out for the No. 1 seed, not only in the NL, but all of baseball to determine home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
That separation is what made the two NL juggernauts focus on one poll question shared by Jesse Rogers of ESPN. He asked a panel of MLB personnel, including executives, scouts and players, how they thought things would unfold the rest of the season.
One of the questions that were asked was which of Philadelphia and Los Angeles is the team to beat in October?
Overwhelmingly, it was the Phillies picked over the Dodgers, 9-4 in votes.
A big reason people gave the edge to the NL East leaders is the starting pitching depth they have at their disposal.
"I would say the Phillies because of their starting pitching," Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said recently. "They beefed up their pen and they have the power to win in the playoffs. They're the team to beat in my opinion."
Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez is a deep, talented rotation that opponents will have to navigate through in the postseason. Things don’t get any easier once they are lifted from games, as Philadelphia have a good relief staff as well.
Jose Alvarado, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Tanner Banks, Orion Kerkering and Carlos Estevez are a really strong group out of the bullpen. Rob Thomson doesn’t have set roles for this group, so they can take the mound in any situation.
Finding a hole or weakness on this roster is difficult, which is why one American League voter selected the Phillies.
"Even though there seems to be no rhyme or reason to the playoffs these days, I feel like the Phillies are going to break through. Their starting pitchers have thrown the third-most innings in baseball and their relievers have the second-best strikeout percentage in MLB. Power plus a bullpen that misses bats, that doesn't have to get into games until the sixth inning at the earliest, is a good formula," they said.
Philadelphia lost in the World Series to the Houston Astros in six games in 2022. Their last title came in 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.
Could this be the year they get back on top?
They certainly have a shot with how wide open the field will be.