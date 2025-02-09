Philadelphia Phillies to Open Spring Training Exhibition Games Against Tigers
The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking their fourth straight postseason berth and their second World Series berth in four years when they report to Clearwater, Fla., to start spring training this week.
Pitchers and catchers will report to the Carpenter Complex on Wednesday, with position players to report on Feb. 17. Games will be played at BayCare Ballpark, which after spring training serves as the home for the Class-A Clearwater Threshers.
The spring training television schedule has not been released yet. But games are typically carried by NBC Sports Philadelphia, per MLB.com. Those games are typically home games and usually include 12 to 13 games of the spring training schedule.
Philly’s home opener is Feb. 23 against Baltimore. The spring training opener is the day before, Feb. 22, against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.
Games are also expected to be carries via radio on either SportsRadio 94WIP or MLB.com.
Along with the veteran Major League players, some of the team’s top prospects will be in spring training, including pitcher Andrew Painter, shortstop Aidan Miller and outfielder Justin Crawford.
After spring training breaks, the Phillies open the regular season at Washington on March 27. The home opener is on March 31 against Colorado.
Philadelphia Phillies 2025 Spring Training
(all times eastern; home games in bold)
Sat, Feb 22 at Detroit, 1:05 PM
Sun, Feb 23 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 PM
Mon, Feb 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Tue, Feb 25 at Tampa Bay, 1:05 PM
Wed, Feb 26 at Toronto, 1:07 PM
Thu, Feb 27 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 PM
Fri, Feb 28 vs. Boston, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 1 at Detroit, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2 vs. Baltimore (SS), 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 2 at Toronto (SS), 1:07 PM
Tue, Mar 4 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 PM
Wed, Mar 5 at Detroit, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 7 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Sat, Mar 8 vs. Toronto, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 9 vs. Baltimore, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 10 at Minnesota, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 11 at Boston, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 13 vs. Atlanta, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 14 at New York Yankees, 6:35 PM
Sat, Mar 15 vs. Detroit, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 16 at Baltimore, 1:05 PM
Mon, Mar 17 vs. Toronto, 1:05 PM
Tue, Mar 18 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 PM
Wed, Mar 19 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 PM
Thu, Mar 20 at Atlanta, 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 21 vs. Minnesota (SS), 1:05 PM
Fri, Mar 21 at Toronto (SS), 1:07 PM
Sat, Mar 22 at New York Yankees, 1:05 PM
Sun, Mar 23 vs. Detroit, 12:05 PM
Mon, Mar 24 vs. Tampa Bay, 12:35 PM