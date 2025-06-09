Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect May Have Learned New Trick Ahead of MLB Debut
The Philadelphia Phillies and their fan base are patiently awaiting the arrival this summer of top prospect Andrew Painter.
The right-handed pitcher missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons because of injury and made his return to the mound a few months ago in the Arizona Fall League.
If anyone had forgotten just how talented Painter was, he made sure to remind them with his performance in a hitter-friendly environment.
Through 15.2 innings, he had a 2.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts.
More news: Philadelphia Phillies Seen As Aggressors at Trade Deadline by MLB Insider
A first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he is currently being stretched out in Triple-A Lehigh Valley after making a few rehab starts to begin the year at Single-A Clearwater.
Painter has made nine starts, throwing 32.1 innings with a 3.90 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
While those statistics may not blow people away, he has proven that he is ready to make his MLB debut at some point in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see what his role is upon arriving with the Phillies. Will they use him right away as a starting pitcher once he is stretched out enough? Or will he be a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen?
More news: Phillies Claim Intriguing Young Reliever Off Waivers, Assign Him to Minors
Whatever decision the franchise makes, Painter could be showcasing a new offering in his arsenal once he does make it to the Big Leagues.
As shared by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required), the star prospect is working on a new breaking ball this year.
“I just saw Painter pitch in Triple A on a miserable weather night, and he was bumping 98 with a grade-70 curveball, and messing around with a slider that I’m not sure he needs. He’s got all the ingredients to be a front-line starter still, with the big fastball, at least one out-pitch, and a great delivery. He just needs to keep stretching out, and I guess we’ll see if the slider turns into a real weapon for him,” Law wrote in his most recently updated MLB prospect rankings.
Painter, who was ranked No. 12 in the preseason, has jumped to No. 5.
More news: Phillies Ace Successfully Tweaks Arsenal to Remain Elite Late into Career
He is the highest rated pitching prospect, and is behind only outfielder Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Max Clark of the Detroit Tigers, shortstop Sebastian Walcott of the Texas Rangers and catcher Samuel Basallo of the Baltimore Orioles.
All of those youngsters are considered stars in the making. Philadelphia cannot wait to see Painter on their pitching staff, providing a boost to what has already been one of the best rotations in baseball.
For More Phillies Coverage, Head to Phillies On SI