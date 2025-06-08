Philadelphia Phillies Seen As Aggressors at Trade Deadline by MLB Insider
Heading into Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies were in second place in the National League East division.
The team has lost eight of their last nine games, and the Phillies were trying to avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
To make matters worse, Phildelphia placed Bryce Harper on the injured list retroactive to June, so he will be out for at least eight more days. Not only are the Phillies struggling, they are without their best player.
The good news is they are still well over .500 on the season, and there is no need to panic. However, the team will have to make some moves at the trade deadline if they are going to catch the New York Mets in the division.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Philadelphia is going to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline. The Phillies will be looking to add a center fielder, and some bullpen help to propel them into the postseason.
Phillies bullpen
The Phillies lost Jose Alvarado to suspension due to a positive PED test last month, so they are without a true a closer. Alvarado had a 2.70 ERA through 20 innings pitched on the season before his suspension. More importantly, he was 7-for-7 in save opportunities.
With Alvarado out, Matt Strahm, Orion Kettering and Tanner Banks are the only relief pitchers with an ERA under 4.00 in Philadelphia's bullpen. They are going to need to add some more shutdown relievers.
On the season, the Phillies have the sixth-highest bullpen ERA, and they have 11 total blown saves. In addition, opponents have the sixth-highest batting average off Phillies relievers and the ninth-highest hard-hit percentage.
Philadelphia needs to find a reliever or two that is capable of keeping hitters off the barrel, while having a shutdown inning.
With the July 31 trade deadline still over a month away, the Phillies have some time to figure out who they want to go after.
Phillies in Center Field
Center field is the other position mentioned as a need.
In 2025, Philadelphia's center fielders are slashing just .223/.297/.305 with a 0.0 fWAR. The players they have played the position have not performed well.
It makes sense that Philadelphia would be looking for a center fielder at the deadline, but the answer could be within the organization.
Justin Crawford was drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft. He is currently at Triple-A and he is showing out.
The 21-year-old is slashing .349/.416/.448 with one home run, 26 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 43 runs scored in 52 games played. He is not going to hit for power, but his high OPS suggests that he does take the extra base when he can.
Now, if the Phillies decide not to call up their No. 3 prospect, there are other options on the trade market. But, their best chance to get production from the center field position might come from within the organization.
