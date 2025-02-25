Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospects to Watch During Spring Training
Spring Training has arrived for the Philadelphia Phillies, and there are plenty of players to keep an eye on during this preseason ramp-up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Phillies team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
Below are the top prospects at key positions, some of which were extended non-roster invitations to MLB spring training and could get some game action this spring.
Eduardo Tait, Catcher
The 18-year-old Tait was signed internationally by the Phillies from Panama in 2022. He is currently ranked third overall in the organization, per Baseball America. He was not invited to MLB camp, but as one of the youngest players in Low-A Clearwater, he posted an impressive slash line of .269/.316/.462 over 28 games, along with five home runs. Tait showcases significant power from the left side, which is expected to improve with experience. His exit velocities rank in the 90th percentile, indicating his potential. However, he needs to reduce his chase rate and learn to trust that he doesn't have to pull the ball to drive it.
Devin Saltiban, Second Base
Saltiban was selected in the third round, 98th overall, out of high school in Hawaii. Although he is a natural outfielder, the Phillies are experimenting with him at second base. He isn't in MLB camp, but his talent lies in his athleticism and his bat. For his size, he boasts impressive power, generating exit velocities of 110 mph and hitting 17 home runs during his time with Single-A Clearwater in 2024. He is expected to start at High-A Jersey Shore in 2025.
Carson DeMartini, Third Base
DeMartini was selected in the fourth round, 130th overall, by the Phillies in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech. He is currently rated as the 14th prospect in the Phillies organization. He's not in MLB camp, and while he is primarily listed as a shortstop, his defensive skills and power potential could make him a strong fit at third base. His longer swing will be tested at High-A Jersey Shore, but he did post a low whiff rate of 13.5% along with an impressive slash line of .315/.385/.478 at Low-A Clearwater.
Aidan Miller, Shortstop
Miller was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. His commitment to play college baseball at Arkansas caused him to fall to the Phillies. He is an athletic player with impressive power for a shortstop. Although Miller possesses a strong arm, he needs to improve his accuracy. He was invited to Major League camp.
High-A Jersey Shore is known as a pitcher’s park, where inflated offensive statistics tend to diminish. Many scouts believe that Miller can stick at shortstop, providing above-average defense along with the potential to hit over 20 home runs.
He will return to Double-A Reading, having made a brief appearance there in 2024.
Justin Crawford, Outfield
Crawford was selected 17th overall out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev. He is the son of Carl Crawford and is currently the fourth-ranked prospect in the Phillies system. Crawford presents an interesting case for the organization, as he is the polar opposite of Kyle Schwarber. He embodies a 1980s-style leadoff hitter, characterized by a low strikeout rate, a high on-base percentage, and a tendency to hit the ball on the ground while stealing bases. Like Miller, he was invited to Major League camp.
Crawford has been working on generating a higher launch angle and hitting more balls into the gaps, but he is unlikely to hit double-digit home runs from the leadoff spot. While his defense is average, his speed is an asset that cannot be taught. However, his route running needs improvement for him to become an above-average centerfielder.
Griffin Burkholder, Outfield
Burkholder was selected in the 2nd round, 63rd overall, out of high school by the Burkholder was selected in the second round, 63rd overall, by the Phillies in the 2024 draft, straight out of high school. He is currently ranked seventh in the Phillies organization, but wasn't invited to MLB camp.
Along with Crawford, Burkholder is noted for his impressive 70-speed rating and is projected to play as a center fielder. He possesses an above-average arm that could also allow him to play in right field, and he has the potential to develop more power for that position. There is still uncertainty regarding his batting stance and hitch. He is expected to begin proving himself in Low-A Clearwater in 2025.
Gabriel Rincones, Outfield
Rincones was selected in the third round in 2022 by the Phils out of Florida Atlantic. He is rated eight overall in the organization in 2025. Power is his calling card, and that is what earned him a non-roster invite to MLB spring training.
His exit rates are in the 90th percentile, but there are some holes in that powerful swing, reflected in a combined strikeout rate of 25.4% in 2024.
Over the past two years, he has also dealt with injuries. If he can improve his health and contact rate, he could be a strong candidate for a corner outfield position in 2026. He is expected to return to Double-A Reading.
Andrew Painter - Pitcher
Painter was selected 13th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft as a decorated high schooler. He has been the Phillies' top-ranked prospect since 2023, despite not pitching since his time at Double-A Reading in 2022. He was invited to MLB spring training.
His comeback began last fall in Arizona, where he once again reached 100 mph with an easy delivery and good extension. Painter possesses a solid upper 80s slider, along with a developing curveball and changeup.
He holds an overall rating of 70, which includes a 70 for his fastball and 70 for his control. Painter is likely to start the season back in Reading, but if he can demonstrate his health, he could join the Phillies by the end of the season.
Moises Chace, Pitcher
Chase was an international signing in 2019 by the Baltimore Orioles. He was obtained by the Phillies in the Gregory Soto trade. He is the fifth-rated prospect in the Phillies system and is on the 40-man roster.
Chace has a plus fastball that sits 94-96 mph and tops at 98 mph, but it is the movement and vertical drop of the run that baffles hitters. He also has a cutter and slider and is working on his change to help against left-handed hitters. Chace doesn’t have the ceiling of Painter, but they are effective if not dominant in different ways.