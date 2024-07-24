Philadelphia Phillies Trade Deadline Plan Raises Some Questions
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make a move within the next week to improve their roster. Whether it's a center fielder, bullpen help, or something no one is expecting, Dave Dombrowski knows what this ball club needs.
If there's one front-office member in baseball who should be trusted, it's Dombrowski. After putting together one of the most talented rosters baseball has seen over the past decade with this current Phillies team, fans should rest easy at night knowing that he's going to do what it takes to help this ball club win a World Series.
After losing in the World Series two years ago and the NLCS last year, Philadelphia only has one goal left: bringing a ring back to a city desperate for one.
It won't be easy, as it never is, but the Phillies are well-positioned to make something happen. On paper and with what they've done in the regular season, it's safe to say that they're the favorites entering August.
And the trade deadline should only help them get better, as they could be in the mix to land a high-end relief pitcher. Philadelphia's bullpen hasn't been bad, but they've let their guard down at times.
If anything, the bullpen has just been a bit too inconsistent for a team with World Series aspirations despite having the best record in baseball more than 100 games into the season.
From the sound of things, the Phillies will be adding help in that department. However, their approach might be a bit different than what they should do.
Matt Gelb of The Athletic predicted their trade deadline plans, predicting that they'll acquire another team's closer but won't use that pitcher as one.
"For much of Rob Thomson’s tenure as Phillies manager, the club has not run a bullpen with traditional roles. They’re poking around on available relievers, and if they acquire one with closing experience, they will continue to operate without set roles. It’ll just give them another late-inning option."
It won't be the right or wrong decision until they see how it plays out, but Philadelphia should be careful if this is their plan. It could work out in their favor if things go as planned, as many teams around the league have done this.
However, moving a closer to a different role does often bring challenges. They aren't used to coming in during the 7th or 8th inning, which could cause some struggles initially.
While it isn't the end all be all, it's something to think about.