Philadelphia Phillies Turn to Sleeper College Hitter in Latest MLB Mock Draft
There are only a few certainties for the Major League draft and one of those certainties lies with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In recent history, the Phillies have almost always turned to prep players with their first-round pick.
The Phillies’ last five first-round picks have been high school players. One is in the Majors and two of them are knocking on the door. The long-term development of those players has paid off.
The Phillies haven’t taken a college player in the first round since 2019 when they selected infielder Bryson Stott from UNLV. There’s no doubt that picked worked out too.
So, when Philadelphia comes on the clock for the No. 26 overall pick in July’s MLB draft, MLB.com believes the Phillies could surprise some people.
The Sleeper Wake Forest Bat the Phillies Could Draft
MLB.com’s recent mock draft had the Phillies selecting Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad.
His first season at Wake Forest was curtailed by a shoulder injury. It may turn out to be his only season if he’s selected in the first round. In eight games he slashed .267/.436/.500 with two home runs and six RBI.
It’s notable to look at what he did at Marist, where he played his first two years of college baseball before he transferred to the ACC power.
With the Red Foxes he had a .389 batting average and a .425 on-base percentage. He set a career-best 88 hits, with 26 extra-base hits. That included setting an NCAA record with four triples in one game. He slammed nine home runs, along with 12 doubles and 13 triples. HE also drove in 52 runs and scored 55 runs.
He was an all-MAAC first-team selection and selected to the MAAC all-tournament team.
“Conrad could be a nice little sleeper pick as someone who likely would have hit himself higher if he hadn’t hurt his shoulder in March and missed most of the season,” wrote MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo.
There’s a blend of speed and power the Phillies could find intriguing. Plus, Philadelphia could use depth in the outfield at the MLB level, not that Conrad is ready for that — yet.
The Phillies selected shortstop Dante Nori out of Northville High School in Northville, Mich., with last year’s first-round pick. Nori is playing his first full professional season with Class A Clearwater.
In 2023, the Phillies selected Aidan Miller out of J.W. Mitchell High School in Trinity, Fla., in the first round. He is playing at Double-A Reading.
The Phillies’ 2022 first-round selection was outfielder Justin Crawford from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev. The son of former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford is at Lehigh Valley and in play for an MLB promotion.
Pitcher Andrew Painter was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2021 out of Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The highly respected prospect is expected to make his MLB debut later this season after missing two seasons with Tommy John surgery.
Pitcher Mick Abel was Philadelphia’s first-round pick in 2020 was pitcher Mick Abel from Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Ore. He made his MLB debut last month and is back in the starting rotation due to injuries. But he’s pitching like he won’t be sent back to Triple-A.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
