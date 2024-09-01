Philadelphia Phillies Turn to Young Contributors for September Call-Ups
The Philadelphia Phillies have a huge opportunity to take three out of four games against the Atlanta Braves with a win on Sunday.
After their division lead shrank to an uncomfortable level compared to what it had been throughout the majority of the year, closing out this series with a victory would go a long way in potentially locking up the NL East in their favor.
Before the finale against the Braves, though, the Phillies revealed who their September call-ups are going to be as the roster expands from 26 to 28 men.
Unsurprisingly, they opted to bring in players who have contributed in the past as they continue to aim towards winning the World Series.
Kody Clemens has ridden the rollercoaster of promotions and demotions throughout the year, especially during the early part when Trea Turner was dealing with an injury issue.
The 28-year-old has played in 71 games since coming to Philadelphia, putting up a slash line of .234/.277/.408 with seven homers and 23 RBI. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he's had the best season of his career in 2024 with an OPS+ of 111 that's above the league average of 100 for the first time.
As Alec Bohm deals with his current hand injury, Clemens gives them another option to play across multiple infield positions.
Tyler Phillips is going to take over the fifth spot in the rotation.
The 26-year-old rookie has appeared in seven games for the Phillies this season, starting six. He's posted a 5.50 ERA that stems from his brutal month of August where he gave up 17 earned runs in 11 innings pitched.
Philadelphia sent him down to the minors on Aug. 17 with the hope he could find some things that would allow him to pitch at the high level he did during July when he posted a 3-0 record and 1.71 ERA in three starts.
Right now, the Phillies are just looking for someone who can eat innings to close the year and give them a chance to win every fifth day.
Moving Taijuan Walker into the bullpen opened up this possibility, and if Phillips is able to regain the form from when he was first called up, then that gives this rotation a major boost they haven't had with their veteran in the mix.