Philadelphia Phillies Urged To Pursue Two-Time Dodgers World Series Champ
The Philadelphia Phillies have had the same hole on their roster for the past two and a half years. Their outfield situation isn't ideal on either side of the baseball.
It almost feels like the Phillies are stuck in what they can do. Unless a team would be willing to take one of their expensive contracts from them, Philadelphia landing an outfielder doesn't seem too likely.
According to FanGraphs, the Phillies corner outfield position is predicted to post the lowest WAR out of any team in Major League Baseball next season, predicting them to finish with a brutal 1.1 WAR.
A 1.1 WAR out of the corner outfield spot won't get the job done for a team looking to win a World Series.
Any signing Philadelphia makes will cost much more than just the base signing due to their luxury tax situation, making it tough to sign any marquee free agents.
There aren't many outfield options left outside of Anthony Santander, and while he can swing it, he has flaws, too.
For the expected $60 to $100 million he's looking for, plus the tax penalties on top of that, the Phillies might be better off looking elsewhere.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic looked at the teams in the worst situations among the best 15 clubs in baseball and how to solve them.
He pitched the idea of Philadelphia signing two-time World Series champion Kiké Hernandez. He wrote about how Hernandez might be a better option for the Phillies than their current projected utility player, Weston Wilson.
Sarris noted that Hernandez would be a positive on defense at every position he can play, give Philadelphia the chance to be flexible with late defensive changes and that may be worth the luxury tax cost, which will be double what they spend on a contract.
Hernandez is a valuable professional and is coming off an impressive postseason run, slashing .294/.357/.451 with two home runs.
At 33 years old, he wouldn't help the Phillies get any younger, but that isn't something too concerning. Philadelphia has veteran talent, and if it wins a World Series, it'll be due to those guys showing up when it matters most.
Hernandez shouldn't be looking for a deal the Phillies can't pay. Unless they're unwilling to pay the tax penalties, he's a sneaky option to consider.