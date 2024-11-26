Philadelphia Phillies Are Reportedly Interested in Two-Time World Series Champion
Things are starting to happen around Major League Baseball this offseason, so if the Philadelphia Phillies are going to make their sweeping changes, they have to start soon.
Right now, it doesn't sound like that plan involves Juan Soto.
With teams putting their offers on the table for the superstar outfielder, the Phillies seemingly are expressing no interest in bringing the phenom into their organization.
It's a strange update on the surface considering the connections Soto has with multiple players in Philadelphia and the fact that his favorite hitting coach is a member of the coaching staff, but perhaps it's not too surprising based on the contract he's looking for and the other areas this front office needs to improve.
Who could be a suitable addition for a team needing to shake things up after two straight disappointing playoff exits?
That just might be two-time World Series winner Alex Bregman.
"If the Phillies trade [Alec] Bohm, they are expected to make a strong play for Alex Bregman, whose talent and personality would fit in perfectly with the team ...," reports MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
There's two things there to unpack.
First, it sounds like the only way they go after the star third baseman is if they trade their own All-Star this offseason.
The Phillies have been shopping Alec Bohm and there seems to be some early interest from teams around the league, but there hasn't been much else revealed beyond that about what Philadelphia is looking for in return during negotiations.
Moving him would open up the spot at third base they need to fill.
Bregman would make sense, but he's a hot name on the market with multiple suitors, including his incumbent team, the Houston Astros, who reportedly have already put their offer to him on the table.
Time now becomes the biggest hurdle here for this scenario.
The Phillies would have to trade Bohm as soon as possible while also getting the best return they can, then turn around and negotiate with Bregman so they can add him to their roster so they don't miss out on bringing in the best free agent at his position.
It's a tightrope.
It's one Philadelphia certainly could walk since they can talk with Bregman while they're looking for trade suitors for Bohm, but this is a tricky situation nonetheless.
When considering things from a baseball perspective, it's a move they should make.
Bregman is a better player than Bohm and would immediately upgrade this lineup while also bringing a level of professionalism to the clubhouse that apparently the young player is missing based on information coming out regarding why the Phillies are looking to trade him in the first place.
Rumors will only begin to intensify about if Philadelphia will truly go after Bregman as the Hot Stove starts heating up ahead of the Owners Meetings in December.