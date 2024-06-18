Philadelphia Phillies ‘Want to Bully Teams’ by Showing Resiliency
In surprising fashion, the Philadelphia Phillies have dropped two straight series. Arguably the best team in baseball and holding the top record in the National League, their recent struggles offer a new challenge.
Expectations are high for this ball club and they understand that. Going 5-5 over their last 10 games would be normal for most teams around the league, but the Phillies aren't that.
They have too many competitors in the locker room to be content with losing games.
Dave Dombrowski not only did an excellent job of putting together one of the best rosters in terms of talent, but he added a bunch of guys who have the same goal, which is to win.
Superstar Bryce Harper is ready to get back on the field after dropping these two series, saying they hate losing more than they like winning, according to Gabe Lacques of USA Today.
“The team we are,” first baseman Bryce Harper said, "the mentality we have, we hate losing games more than we like winning ‘em.”
That energy is contagious around the whole team. Philadelphia understands the opportunities they've had the last two seasons and is looking to get back into that same position.
Instead of falling short, they expect themselves to complete the job this time around.
And the attitude of the team could be the reason why.
While they ended up being even hungrier for success following their losses in the World Series and NLCS, some teams have decided to break up and try something new in similar scenarios.
Dombrowski understands that this is a World Series roster, and instead of breaking up the core, added more like-minded players around them.
Reliever Jeff Hoffman is the perfect example of who the Phillies are, as he said they're looking to "bully teams."
“That’s just what we do,” says Hoffman. “It’s how we kind of identify ourselves: We want to bully teams. We want to be the deeper team that can go deeper into the night.”
Hoffman has been a bully on the bump in the 2024 campaign, quietly having one of the best years as a reliever in baseball. He currently owns a 0.89 ERA, 1.90 FIP, and an ERA+ of 456.
The right-hander has stuck out 39 in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
This is a great test for Philadelphia, as they now have the opportunity to show they can bounce back in a big way after dropping a few games.