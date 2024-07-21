Philadelphia Phillies Watching Top Reliever on Trade Market
The Philadelphia Phillies could use a left-handed bat at the trade deadline. A bullpen arm wouldn’t hurt, either.
A lot of the talk around baseball when it comes to bullpen arms has been on Oakland flamethrower Mason Miller. The Phillies got a good look at the All-Star last weekend when the Athletics came to town. He even hitched a ride with the Phillies to the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.
But, he’s not the only reliever that could be on the trade market. There’s another that could be attainable and just as effective.
USA Today reported that the Phillies are “keeping a close eye” on Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott, a pitcher they’re familiar with from NL East action. If the Phillies go this route, the would get a more veteran arm — Miller is just a rookie — and likely pay less in trade because Scott is an impending free agent.
Scott was also an All-Star and was in Arlington last week. The left-hander is having another quality season as the Marlins’ closer. He is 6-5 with a 1.30 ERA, and if he were to maintain that ERA the rest of the season it would be a career low. He also has 15 saves and is closing in on his career high of 20 from 2022.
This is his third year serving as the Marlins’ closer and he has 47 career saves. Before that he was with the Baltimore Orioles, who originally drafted him in 2014 and called him up in 2017 to be a middle reliever and set-up man.
What a team gets out of Scott is swing-and-miss. In each of his previous two seasons he struck out at least 12 hitters every nine innings. This season that rate is down to nine. But he’s still striking out more hitters (46) than innings pitched (41.2).
If the Phillies have a hole to address it’s the back end of their bullpen. Among the Phillies that participated in the All-Star Game were relievers Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman.
With Craig Kimbrel now in Baltimore, the closing role has primarily fallen to two pitchers.
Hoffman has taken some turns in the ninth inning, where he’s been effective. He’s closed out nine of 12 save chances with a 1.09 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 41 innings.
It’s Jose Alvarado that may have the Phillies concerned. Alvarado has been good, but not great. He’s converted 13 saves in 16 chances. He has 41 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. But, most concerning is the ERA — 4.35.
If the Phillies feel they need at least one more late-inning arm, Scott could be the answer. He’s been reliable all season, doesn’t give up many earned runs and has Hoffman’s strikeout efficiency.
The trade deadline is July 30.