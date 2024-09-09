Philadelphia Phillies ‘Wish’ They Could Go Back and Add Biggest Trade Deadline Need
The Philadelphia Phillies have started to play better recently after about two months of their worst play in a very long time.
Their better play isn't due to the trade deadline acquisitions they made outside of their bullpen. Carlos Estevez has been excellent, posting a 1.72 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, striking out 16 hitters in that span.
Their other important deadline addition was Austin Hays, an outfielder who didn't necessarily fix their biggest need, which was a center fielder.
However, Hays has posted impressive numbers against left-handed pitchers in his career and was a sneaky addition at the time.
In 19 games with the Phillies, he hasn't been great, posting a .254/.275/.373 slash line and an OPS+ of 81.
It also left Philadelphia with that issue in center field, something that clearly needed to be fixed before the season started.
Their decision not to address that problem was the wrong one, and as a result, there are still some worries that it could come back to hurt them when it matters most in October.
That's why Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes the Phillies "wish" they could go back and find a center fielder.
"It's still baffling that Philadelphia's trade deadline solution to its outfield problem was trying to buy low on Austin Hays. Hays did hit a grand slam in what still ended up being a 12-inning loss to the Yankees, but he otherwise has just one RBI since his arrival on July 27. If they don't start him in left, though, then they're right back to where they were before the deadline with Johan Rojas' sub-.600 OPS batting ninth and playing center field. If the Phillies had been the ones to swing a deal for Jazz Chisholm Jr., they'd probably be the World Series favorites right now."
Outside of Jazz Chisholm Jr., an impact center fielder didn't get moved. Chisholm has questions about his game due to injuries, but he's been great for the New York Yankees.
The 26-year-old has slashed .318/.353/.600 with a 163 OPS+ in 110 at-bats in a Yankees jersey. He would've been a great fit.
Nonetheless, as currently constructed, Philadelphia should have more than enough to win a World Series. It'd be a brutal outcome if they lose a series because of their lack of production in center field, but if the rest of the lineup shows up, they should be just fine.
In the offseason, however, it'll be an area to fix.