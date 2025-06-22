Philadelphia Phillies Working Out Rookie in Outfield to Create Versatility
At some point, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will return to the lineup, and he’ll need first base back from Otto Kemp.
The problem? Kemp has proven quite capable of helping the Phillies even after Harper returns. What was probably a short-term call-up when it started has become something more.
So, the Phillies are looking for a way to solve that problem. How about left field?
More News: What Are Phillies' NL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
As Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer (subscription required) reported, along with other outlets, the Phillies are working Kemp out in left field. It’s possible that he could be out there as early as Sunday in their finale against the New York Mets since they’re starting a left-hander, David Peterson.
Kemp was in the lineup on Saturday against the Mets and playing first base. In his first 13 Major League games he has played on the corner — nine games at first base and four games at third base.
To help Kemp adapt to left field, he’s been taking extra fielding practice with the coaching staff. The position is relatively foreign to the 25-year-old. At the college and minor league level, Kemp has played just eight games in left field.
More News: Former Phillies Reliever Gets DFA'd by Division Rival Braves
Per March, the plan is for Kemp to platoon with Max Kepler, with Kemp hitting against left-handed pitching and Kepler hitting against right-handed pitching.
Harper is still gearing up from right wrist inflammation, which put him on the 10-day injured list on June 7. He has graduated to hitting off a tee and playing catch. Since there is no timetable for his return — which at this point might require a rehab assignment — Kemp will likely continue to get the bulk of his time at first base. Harper will be on this coming week’s road trip.
With his experience at first and third, he can spell Harper at first base and third baseman Alec Bohm as needed.
More News: Rob Thomson Says This Phillies Star Is 'Getting It Done' Due to His Recent Success
The fact that the Phillies see the utility in cross-training Kemp to keep him in the Majors is a good sign that he’s held his own in his first MLB stint.
Through his first 13 MLB games he’s slashed .267/.327/.333 with no home runs and five RBI.
Kemp was promoted when Harper went on the 10-day injured list. Undrafted in 2022, he was signed by the Phillies out of Division II Point Loma Nazarene. He broke through and landed on Philly’s radar last season when he slashed .285/.392/.489 with 16 home runs and 66 RBI and got to Triple-A. He also played in the Arizona Fall League.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.