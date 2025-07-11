Phillies Ace Snubbed Again As Mets Starter Shockingly Gets All-Star Nod Over Him
The Philadelphia Phillies have been carried by their elite starting rotation again.
Behind Zack Wheeler, who is putting together another Cy Young-caliber season, there are plenty of starters performing at the top of their games with Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo dazzling for the majority of the year.
But only Wheeler will be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.
Sanchez was snubbed in the initial roster announcement despite the fantastic season he has put together. However, it's the next wave of replacement picks that really turned into disrespect.
With Robbie Ray of the San Francisco Giants skipping the event because he's going to pitch on the final day before the All-Star break, instead of selecting Sanchez as his replacement, MLB announced that it's going to be New York Mets starter David Peterson who gets the nod.
That was enough to make everyone throw up their hands in frustration.
First, when this announcement was made, the Phillies own a better record than the Mets, something that normally is a factor when deciding who is going to compete in the Midsummer Classic.
But it's the actual statistics of the two that makes this decision ridiculous.
When it was decided that Peterson was going to be on the roster instead of Sanchez, it was Philadelphia's ace who had better numbers in virtually every category.
- Sanchez: 7-2 record across 18 starts with a 2.59 ERA, 116 strikeouts and 29 walks
- Peterson: 6-4 record across 18 starts with a 3.06 ERA, 93 strikeouts and 37 walks
It's absurd that Sanchez was robbed of his second All-Star selection for no good reason, especially when he has better numbers than the player who was picked over him.
Naturally, Phillies fans are upset, but even the rest of the baseball world seems perplexed by this decision.
The only thing Sanchez can do the rest of the way is to prove that this was a snub by continuing to pitch at an elite level, winning the hardware that actually matters by helping Philadelphia win the World Series.
