Phillies All-Star Outfield Target Traded to Mariners in Late-Night Deal

Following a late-night trade, the Philadelphia Phillies have seen one of their deadline targets come off the board.

Jun 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs towards first base after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Jun 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs towards first base after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
With just a few days before the trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active as they pursue roster upgrades that will give them the best chance to win a World Series championship.

The wish list has seemed to expand for the Phillies, going from searching for an outfield bat, to targeting that position and another bullpen arm, to even considering making a trade for another starting pitcher.

Considering the position that Philadelphia is in, it's smart for Dave Dombrowski and his front office to examine all options.

When analyzing the outfielders they might be interested in pursuing, many names were thrown out there from Luis Robert Jr. to Brent Rooker to Jazz Chisholm to Randy Arozarena.

It was reported the Phillies weren't interested in a couple of those players, fearing they wouldn't fit the role they are looking for, but the Tampa Bay Rays star was seen as someone who would be a perfect fit on this team.

Unfortunately, even if Philadelphia was looking at ways to bring in the former ALCS MVP and Rookie of the Year, they won't have the opportunity as insider Francys Romero reported the Seattle Mariners traded for Arozarena in a late-night deal.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports the Rays are getting back outfielder Aidan Smith, pitcher Brody Hopkins, and a player to be named later.

Smith ranked as the Mariners' No. 12 overall prospect, while Hopkins was No. 22 per MLB Pipeline.

On paper, this is a steal for Seattle.

They get a player in Arozarena who will provide them a much needed offensive boost despite having a down season where he's slashing .209/.315/.392 with 15 homers and 35 RBI. All they had to give up for a player of his caliber was two prospects who weren't even in their Top 10.

Factor in he has two more years of club control, and this looks even better for the Mariners.

It's also disappointing news for the Phillies as that takes a potential target of their board and will drive up the price for the other outfield bats who will be made available before the deadline.

