Phillies All-Star Pitcher Hasn't Reached His Peak Performance After Dominate Start
The Philadelphia Phillies biggest advantage coming into the 2025 MLB regular season over their competition was their starting rotation.
Despite an injury and ineffective performance from veteran Aaron Nola, this unit still remains arguably the best one in baseball.
Zack Wheeler is performing like a Cy Young candidate again. Jesus Luzardo has blown away all expectations despite a brutal most recent outing against the Minnesota Twins.
Upon his return from injury, Ranger Suarez has been excellent. Former top prospect Mick Abel has performed well and is now a regular in the rotation with Taijuan Walker pitching admirably in a yo-yoing role between the rotation and bullpen.
Also producing at a high level and taking the next step has been Cristopher Sanchez.
An All-Star in 2024, he has shown some impressive improvements this year, with the most eye-catching being his strikeout numbers.
Cristopher Sanchez Is Developing Into Star for Phillies With Room To Grow
After recording 153 last year in 181.2 innings, resulting in a career-low 7.6 K/9 ratio, Sanchez has bumped that number up in a big way.
He currently has a career-high 10.1 K/9, striking out 74 batters through 65.2 innings.
That, in the opinion of Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required), is just the beginning of Sanchez scratching the surface of his potential.
“He's got the goods. That might be the best changeup in the game, and this year's strikeout rate — if it holds — gives him upside to rank even higher than this when all is said and done,” Sarris wrote in a piece ranking starting pitchers for the remainder of 2025 for fantasy baseball.
How can Sanchez continue ascending to stadom? He was hoping to add a new pitch to his arsenal this offseason, but that hasn’t quite materialized.
Honing in on that, while also being able to rediscover and maintain the increase in velocity he showed during spring training, would help take his game to that next level.
Sarris also noted that Sanchez’s repertoire is also lacking a go-to fastball against right-handed hitters. If that is the new pitch he develops, combined with increased velocity, he will be in business.
Only 28 years old, the Phillies rotation is in good hands for the future once Wheeler and Nola pass the torch to him, Luzardo, Abel and top prospect Andrew Painter.