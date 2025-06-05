Phillies Emerging Star Mick Abel Impresses Yet Again in Strong Start
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to have another quality starting pitcher on their hands.
A rotation that already features ace Zack Wheeler, emerging stars Jesus Luzardo and Cristopher Sanchez and solid veterans Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez has a sixth quality option.
Rookie Mick Abel took the ball in Toronto against the Blue Jays and delivered a stellar outing as the Phillies looked to extend their lead in the National League East.
How Long Can Mick Abel Stick in the Phillies Rotation?
Abel, who ranked as the No. 49 prospect in all of baseball before the 2024 season according to MLB Pipeline, saw his stock slip after a difficult campaign last year.
Now, with Nola sidelined by an injury and Wheeler on the paternity list, Abel has gotten the opportunity to show what he can do at the Major League level, and the early returns are phenomenal.
Abel went six shutout innings in his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18, racking up nine strikeouts along the way.
He had to wait a few weeks for another chance, but with just one earned run allowed in 5.1 innings of work in Toronto, he now owns a 0.79 ERA and has not walked a single batter in 11.1 innings.
Abel retired the first eight Blue Jays he faced on Wednesday and allowed just one hit in his first five innings before Bo Bichette roped an RBI triple that knocked him out of the game.
The 23-year-old from Oregon flashed his impressive arsenal in the outing, touching 97.4 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball and generating an average spin rate of 2,632 rpms on his curveball.
There's no question which five pitchers comprise the Phillies' default starting rotation, but it would behoove manager Rob Thomson and the organization to continue to see what Abel has whenever possible.
If injuries strike, they could need him in a big spot in the playoffs, and even if they don't, he could become a valuable asset out of the bullpen in October for a team that is especially needy in that department.