Phillies Build Success Off Five First-Round Picks In 2014
The Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in the National League and a substantial lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. They’ve done it in a variety of ways.
But, strangely, a substantial part of this season’s success has been built on the back of four players that were selected in the 2014 MLB Draft — only one the Phillies actually selected.
Recently, The Athletic did a re-draft article on that draft, which saw the Phillies select pitcher Aaron Nola at No. 7 overall.
Based on Nola’s success relative to the rest of the first round, The Athletic now sees him as the No. 3 overall pick. Back then it was current New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón, who went to the Chicago White Sox.
Nola is the in-house Phillie, who signed a long-term deal with the team in the offseason. Coming out of LSU he’s produced steadily for Philadelphia since he made his Major League debut in 2015.
This season, his first under his new deal, he is 8-3 with a 3.48 ERA and is garnering All-Star Game consideration. He hasn’t been to the midsummer classic since 2018, when he went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA.
For his career he is 98-74 with a 3.71 ERA and has proved to be one of the Phillies’ most durable players.
When Philadelphia signed shortstop Trea Turner to a massive contract after the 2022 season, they not only picked up a franchise player they signed the No. 13 pick in that draft. Turner was selected out of NC State by San Diego, made his debut with Washington in 2015 and has been to the All-Star Game twice.
This season Turner was one of the team’s best hitters before a hamstring injury put him on the injured list. He is expected to re-join the Phillies this week. Given hindsight, the article points out that Turner probably should have been the No. 1 overall pick.
Kyle Schwarber joined Philadelphia in 2022 and has become one of the most unique leadoff hitters in baseball, though his .248 batting average is the best it’s been since 2021. The slugger was the Chicago Cubs’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) in this draft and quickly made his MLB debut in 2015. He won his World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016. He was No. 10 in the re-draft.
Then there is reliever Jeff Hoffman, who back in 2014 was the No. 9 overall pick to Toronto out of East Carolina. In the re-draft he came in at No. 21. While he never panned out as a starter, since joining the Phillies' bullpen last season he's been one of the best in baseball.
The surprise is pitcher Spencer Turnbull. Ten years ago the Detroit Tigers made him their second-round pick. But in this re-draft he moved all the way to No. 20. He didn’t make his MLB debut until 2018, once led the Majors in losses with 17 in 2019 and missed 2022 and part of 2023 with an arm injury.
But he’s turned things around with the Phils, as he is 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 games (six starts) and helped get Philadelphia through the first month without Taijuan Walker.