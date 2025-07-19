Phillies Call Up Weston Wilson After Moving Slugger Alec Bohm to Injured List
The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Saturday that they promoted Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and moved third baseman Alec Bohm to the injured list.
Recent imaging showed that Bohm has a fractured rib. Bohm was hit by a pitch before the All-Star Break. The Phillies were unsure as of a few hours before Saturday's game if an IL stint would be needed.
Last Saturday Bohm had to leave the game early against the San Diego Padres. He did not play in their final game before the break and the franchise was hopeful he would have enough time to recover.
Bohm suited up for the Phillies' first game back on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels and he re-aggravated the injury.
Wilson has played the entirety of his Major League career in a Phillies uniform (he debuted in 2023). In three seasons he has only played in 71 games, but had a respectable slash in that time with a .264/.358/.794.
This season he has suited up for 22 games at multiple positions (primarily left field) but also at first base and designated hitter. He is a utility player, but is slashing well below average for his career at .194/.310/.278.
Bohm has been a steady source of offensive production and Philadelphia will face a difficult challenge in his absence as they try to hold off the New York Mets for the division title.
