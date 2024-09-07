Phillies Claim Reliever off Waivers From Blue Jays Among Multiple Moves
Entering Saturday's game, it's been revealed that Philadelphia Phillies star catcher J.T. Realmuto will likely miss the next the few games after fouling a ball off his knee on Friday, something the team is deeming just to be sore and swollen.
Rob Thomson doesn't expect him to need an injured list stint, a positive thing for this team considering they have recently put their trade deadline acquisition Austin Hays and breakout star Alec Bohm on the IL in back-to-back days.
But as they come down the final stretch of the year leading into the playoffs, it's clear Philadelphia is banged up and will be looking for ways to make sure their impact players are healthy.
With that has come a bevy of roster moves announced by the team.
Catcher Aramis Garcia had his contract selected by Philadelphia, bringing him up to be the backup while Garrett Stubbs takes over the starting responsibilities until Realmuto returns to the lineup.
The 31-year-old has been with three different organizations at the Major League level, last appearing in a game back in 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds.
He has a career slash line of .216/.253/.332 with 10 homers, 15 extra-base hits, and 25 RBI across his 116 games and 301 at-bats.
Perhaps the headlining move the Phillies made is claiming reliever Jose Cuas off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays, giving them another bullpen option coming down the stretch if needed.
The right-hander was solid during his first two seasons in the MLB, posting a 3.84 ERA across his 119 outings with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. But, he has really struggled this year with a 7.71 ERA in 19 appearances with the Cubs and Blue Jays, relegating him to primarily pitching in the minors.
Philadelphia designated Nick Nelson for assignment as the corresponding move after he was called up on Sept. 4, allowing an earned run in two innings pitched on Friday in his one outing during this stint.