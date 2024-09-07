Why is Philadelphia Phillies Star Catcher Not in Lineup Against Marlins?
Entering Saturday's contest, the Philadelphia Phillies are enjoying their best stretch of baseball in the second half of the year.
On a six-game wining streak, the offense is starting to heat up with 41 runs scored while their pitching staff has been extremely effective, holding the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Miami Marlins to a total of 17.
But, the Phillies aren't without adversity.
Bryce Harper continues to battle through his injuries that has sapped his power, Austin Hays was placed on the injured list for the second time and was joined by their breakout star Alec Bohm, and now J.T. Realmuto is dealing with a knee issue after leaving Friday's game early.
He'll be out of the lineup on Saturday, something Rob Thomson said was a scheduled day off, but he did mention he could be sidelined for a bit longer.
Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the skipper said Realmuto will need "a couple of days" off as he deals with the soreness and swelling of his left knee after fouling a ball off of it.
He added he thinks the star catcher can avoid the IL, but they'll have to see how this progresses.
Realmuto has really started to heat up at the plate, slashing .340/.375/.642 with four homers and 13 RBI over his last 15 games. That was a positive sign considering he had some struggles earlier in the year and seemed to be having a hard time hitting fastballs.
Backup Garrett Stubbs will be inserted into the starting role while Realmuto is out.