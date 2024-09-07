Inside The Phillies

Why is Philadelphia Phillies Star Catcher Not in Lineup Against Marlins?

The Philadelphia Phillies star catcher is out of the lineup, and it could be for longer.

Brad Wakai

Aug 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks for a sign against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field
Aug 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) looks for a sign against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering Saturday's contest, the Philadelphia Phillies are enjoying their best stretch of baseball in the second half of the year.

On a six-game wining streak, the offense is starting to heat up with 41 runs scored while their pitching staff has been extremely effective, holding the Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Miami Marlins to a total of 17.

But, the Phillies aren't without adversity.

Bryce Harper continues to battle through his injuries that has sapped his power, Austin Hays was placed on the injured list for the second time and was joined by their breakout star Alec Bohm, and now J.T. Realmuto is dealing with a knee issue after leaving Friday's game early.

He'll be out of the lineup on Saturday, something Rob Thomson said was a scheduled day off, but he did mention he could be sidelined for a bit longer.

Per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the skipper said Realmuto will need "a couple of days" off as he deals with the soreness and swelling of his left knee after fouling a ball off of it.

He added he thinks the star catcher can avoid the IL, but they'll have to see how this progresses.

Realmuto has really started to heat up at the plate, slashing .340/.375/.642 with four homers and 13 RBI over his last 15 games. That was a positive sign considering he had some struggles earlier in the year and seemed to be having a hard time hitting fastballs.

Backup Garrett Stubbs will be inserted into the starting role while Realmuto is out.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News