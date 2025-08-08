Phillies Could Receive Massive Boost When Two Former All-Stars Return
With a long road trip coming up for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be hungry to continue to hold on to first place in the National League East.
Despite the division being a bit of a see-saw battle so far, the Phillies are in first place at the beginning of August, which is exactly where they wanted to be.
It hasn’t been an easy road to this part of the season for Philadelphia, but they have overcome some challenges and are still considered to be one of the top teams in the NL.
With making a run in October on their minds, the Phillies were able to improve quite a bit at the trade deadline. The acquisition of Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins was an absolute game-changer for the franchise.
While it is easy to focus on the success of the trade deadline and the new star closer, Philadelphia also has a couple of impact players who are getting closer to returning from the injured list.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about Alec Bohm and Aaron Nola potentially providing a massive boost for the team down the stretch.
“Bohm and Nola have served as catalysts while these Phillies have ascended to near the top of the sport in recent years, and it's hard not to see them having a massive say -- good or bad -- in October.”
There aren’t too many teams in baseball that have two players with the potential of Bohm and Nola scheduled to come off the injured list. With both seemingly progressing well, August returns seem likely.
Will Bohm or Nola Have a More Significant Impact?
So far this season, Nola has struggled before he got hurt. However, he has been a key member of the rotation for the last few years and has a plethora of playoff experience.
While Bohm might not have the same career track record as Nola, he was an All-Star in 2024. Even though he was really bad in the second half of the last campaign and that carried into the start of this season, he has put together a solid year overall.
Both players have the potential to make a massive impact for the Philadelphia, but Bohm’s return to the lineup is arguably more important. Despite being the number two pitcher on the team for the last several campaigns, the rotation hasn’t missed a beat with the right-hander out.
Bohm presents some balance that the lineup needs from the right side of the plate, and he can be an All-Star caliber run producer. Arguably him returning and performing well is going to more important as of now.
Overall, the Phillies could be a force to be reckoned with if both players come back healthy and effective.