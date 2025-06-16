Phillies Could Use Rising Prospect As Centerpiece of Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies are in win-now mode with a veteran-laden team that will challenge in the National League for a pennant.
But there is something different about this team compared to other contenders around the league.
While the Phillies front office is not afraid to dip into their minor league system to make an impactful move, such as acquiring starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins over the winter to bolster the starting rotation, they still have some star prospects in their system.
More News: What Philadelphia Phillies Rotation Might Look Like Without Zack Wheeler
It isn’t uncommon for contending teams to exhaust their prospect depth by acquiring players to push toward winning a World Series.
Philadelphia did that last year, acquiring Carlos Estevez for two prospects to solidify their bullpen for the stretch run.
But, Dave Dombrowski made sure that the cupboard wasn’t left totally bare, retaining the team’s best young players.
More News: Two Philadelphia Phillies Star Prospects Could Join Majors This Season
One of them was shortstop Aidan Miller, who continues to rise in the prospect rankings shared by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
In the preseason, the 2023 first-round pick was ranked No. 13 overall amongst the prospects in baseball.
For the most recently updated addition, Miller broke into the top 10, coming in at No. 9.
More News: Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue Future Hall of Famer at MLB Trade Deadline
Law has liked the improvements he has made with his patience at the plate, working diligently on pitch recognition.
“He’s struck out about a third of the time in May, but it’s because he’s taken a lot of strikes, rather than swinging and missing, and I’d rather see the former than the latter because I think it’s easier to tell a guy to swing more than to teach a guy to recognize spin or distinguish balls and strikes,” Law wrote.
The immense power potential that Miller possesses has yet to shine, with only six home runs and seven doubles in 227 plate appearances, but he has stolen 24 bases already, showcasing his incredible athleticism.
More News: Struggling Phillies Slugger Finally Breaks Through With Massive, Clutch Hit
Questions still exist about where he will land long-term, playing shortstop currently but possibly having to move to third base or second base with a so-so defensive outlook.
If the Phillies look to make a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline or next winter, Miller is certainly someone that teams are going to ask about.
He could have a bright future with the franchise as a potential power hitting infielder, but if Philadelphia can improve their odds of winning a championship by including him in a deal, they have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.