What Philadelphia Phillies Rotation Might Look Like Without Zack Wheeler
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler stunned everyone by announcing that he plans to retire after the 2027 season.
Naturally, the right-hander could change his mind. But he spoke resolutely about his desire to leave the game on his terms and then take care of his family.
Wheeler hopes to leave the game with a World Series ring and a Cy Young. But, if he’s being up front, he’s on the clock. Three more shots and then out.
What will the Phillies do without him? Phillies on SI took a pass at what the 2028 Philadelphia rotation would look like without him.
Aaron Nola
This one is easy. Nola will be in the final three years of his seven-year, $172 million deal that he signed before the 2024 season. The right-hander will be in his age 35 season, so he’ll be the veteran anchor of a staff that should look decidedly younger behind him.
Nola is on the 15-day injured list with a stress fracture in his rib and no timeline for his return.
Andrew Painter
By 2028 Painter should be entering his third full season with the Phillies by 2028. He’ll be entering his age 26 season and could be in the prime of his career. He’ll also be under team control for at least three more seasons and will be on the cusp of arbitration.
If he’s the pitcher the Phillies believe he will be, he’ll be worth a potential long-term bridge deal to work through his arbitration seasons.
Mick Abel
Another young pitcher who made his MLB debut earlier this season, he’s now a piece of the rotation with the injury to Nola.
He’s looked sharp in three starts, as the right-hander is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA. Like Painter, he’s a former first-round pick out of the high school ranks. He’s just 23 years old.
Also, like Painter, he would be entering his third full season with the Phils in 2028 and under team control for another three years.
Cristopher Sánchez
Sánchez is under team control through the 2028 season. So, in this scenario, he would be anywhere from a second to a fourth starter.
He’s emerged as a quality arm the past couple of seasons and was an All-Star last season.
The timing is good for the Phillies as it allows them to develop another arm or two in the minor leagues.
Jesus Luzardo
The Phillies looked smart for trading for the 27-year-old left-hander in the offseason. He’s paid off in the short term and in 2027 he will be a free agent and 29 years old. He’s already proving that he’s worth a long-term deal.
He won’t get as much as the $42 million per year that Wheeler is getting now. But at half that price? Luzardo would be worth extending. The Phillies will make a play to keep him.
