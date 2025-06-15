Philadelphia Phillies Should Pursue Future Hall of Famer at MLB Trade Deadline
After a troubling stretch, the Philadelphia Phillies have seemingly righted the ship once again. However, this season has been an inconsistent one so far.
The Phillies are well over .500 to start this year, but there are some notable concerns for the team.
Even though their record indicates that they are one of the best teams in the National League, there are still some glaring issues for the team. Like last campaign, the lineup once again is a bit top-heavy with offensive production in the outfield being an issue.
Furthermore, the bullpen has also had some struggles and will be without a key pitcher in Jose Alvarado for a potential playoff run due to his suspension this season.
Since both of these issues were largely the reason why they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS, the team would be wise to address them this summer.
Fortunately, Philadelphia has a strong farm system that should allow them to be aggressive to make improvements. While both upgrading the outfield and bullpen are needs, one pitcher in particular could be a good fit.
This winter, Philadelphia attempted to fix their closer spot with the addition of former All-Star Jordan Romano. While the right-hander has pitched better of late, he still hasn’t quite lived up to those expectations.
Hopefully, he can find his form as the season rolls on, but adding another pitcher capable of closing will be important.
One name that makes a lot of sense is the future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen. The right-hander is at the tail end of his career but has been one of the best closers in baseball for the last decade.
This year, he is pitching for the Los Angeles Angels, who will be a seller at the trade deadline. Jansen will certainly be a desired pitcher with his successful track record.
So far in 2025, he has totaled 14 saves and a 4.37 ERA. However, while the ERA might not be great, the right-hander has yet to blow a save this season.
While the veteran might not be an All-Star anymore, he still knows how to close out games, which would provide a lot of value for Philadelphia, especially in the postseason.
Furthermore, as a rental, the cost to bring in Jansen wouldn’t be overly significant for the Phillies in terms of a potential trade package.
Overall, the future Hall of Famer makes a lot of sense for a team trying to capitalize on their window of opportunity.
